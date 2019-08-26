NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has released security video showing the moments when three men robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint Sunday.
The men pretended to be customers in the store in New York's diamond district before brandishing guns and tying up employees on Sunday, August 25.
According to the preliminary investigation, the employees were tied up with duct tape and zip ties. None of the victims were hurt, however.
Police said the suspects stuffed jewelry into a duffel bag before running off on foot. One of the victims estimated about $4 million worth of jewelry was stolen.
Police released the footage of the robbery in the hopes of having the public identify any of the suspects.