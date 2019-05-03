SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are ready for the crowds that Bloomsday brings every year. Officers will be keeping you safe watching from the ground, the sky and along the course.
Spokane Police Corporal Teresa Fuller says security will be similar to what it has been in years past.
"We'll have volunteers and police officers just about on every corner along the route, and we are asking the citizens to keep their eyes peeled for things that might be suspicious, " Fuller said. "Every security measure that we typically put in place for a big event like this will be put in place on Sunday."
That means roads will be closed and blocked off by street department trucks to prevent anyone from driving on to the course.
Bloomsday also has its own set of course rules. You can't bring dogs except for service animals. Bikes, roller blades, wagons, skateboards, and motorized wheelchairs aren't allowed either.
Bloomsday organizers also ask runners to leave headphones at home because if you can't hear as your running the race, you could be a hazard to emergency vehicles, safety warnings or other runners. Don't worry, music will be playing along the course.
Participants can't bring solid fabric backpacks on Sunday, which includes hydration backpacks. Clear plastic bags are acceptable.
If you plan on driving through downtown Spokane on Sunday, you may want to reconsider. Streets near the start and finish will be closed from 5:00 am until 2:00 pm. Roads along the course shut down at 7:30 am, and they won't reopen until the race is over. Ash, Maple, Division, Browne and Hamilton will stay open all day on Sunday.
For more information click here to visit the Bloomsday website.