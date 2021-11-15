High winds

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is preparing to clear downed trees as high wind is expected. 

City officials said crews will prioritize trees that are blocking arterials before heading to residential streets. 

If you see a tree down on a power line, call Avista at 1-800-227-9187. 

