Scenic Canfield Mountain. It ties in the "Scenic Idaho" mantra.
The feeling of being on top of the mountain and looking out towards the lake is an experience. But, the scenic view towards the top of the mountain has been a little hazy.
It’s not spot fires popping up. It’s for a good reason.
“With this project, we'll be able to prevent loses from wildfire in the urban interface,” Sarah Jerome said.
Jerome is the Forest Fuels Planner for the U.S. Forest Service Idaho Panhandle National Forest.
She says the burning and smoke is coming from prescribed burns that have been calculated and mapped out for several years now.
This is not just Forest Service firefighters burning without a plan.
“Each time we go out and light a fire, we have an entire burn plan that shows the types of temperatures and smoke dispersion conditions that are acceptable for us,” Jerome said.
That acceptable time came right after the snow fell last weekend.
Factoring in the cooler and wetter conditions we’ve had lately, Jerome says it’s a no-brainer.
The plan centers around clearing dead trees, stumps, and brush on Canfield and at English Point in Hayden due to the close proximity to homes, schools and communication towers on top of Canfield.
“We don't want them burning in a wildfire situations where the smoke would be 10 times worse. We wouldn't be able to control it,” Jerome said. “It's important to protect the values in the urban interface like peoples homes, like those communication towers."
The Forest Service says depending on the weather, the controlled burns on Canfield and at English Point are supposed to last another few weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.