SEATTLE, Wash. — Ready to get in formation to see Beyoncé perform at Lumen Field tonight? On your way there you might run into some construction, but don't it let run the world.
Even though Beyoncé will be gone as the weekend rolls around, she will definitely leave excitement in the city!
For her "Renaissance Tour" she will be at Lumen Field today! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:00 p.m. There are still tickets available to purchase. If you decide last minute that you want to go, get your tickets on Ticketmaster NOW!
Parking for this concert is limited in the Lumen Field parking garage. They recommend that fans with pre-purchased parking passes arrive as early as they can!
As you drive, it is good to know the different construction projects going on in the area.
In Seattle:
- Up to four northbound I-5 lanes will be closed between SR-599, I-9, northbound exit to Corson Avenue closed and Tukwila to Seattle will be closed from Saturday at 9:00 p.m. - Sunday at 6:00 a.m.
- Both directions of SR-516 will be closed between 16th Avenue south, 10th Avenue south and south 230th Street to Des Moines from Friday at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 24 at 9:00 p.m.
- Westbound south Albro Place over I-5 will be closed from Friday at 11:59 p.m. - Monday at 5:00 a.m.
- Two lanes westbound I-90 will be closed between Island Crest Way and Rainier Ave south, Mercer Island to Seattle from Friday at 10:00 a.m. - Saturday at 6:00 a.m.
- SR-203 north of northeast Carnation Farm Road will be closed from Friday at 9:00 a.m. - Monday at 5:00 a.m.
- SR-520 on-and-off ramps to Montlake Boulevard and Montlake Boulevard over SR-520 will be closed from Friday at 10:00 a.m. - Monday at 6:00 a.m.
If you are a Mariners fan, try to head on down to T-Mobile Park for their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers! They will have games on Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 6:40 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Get your tickets now and be aware of traffic conditions once you drive down to the ballpark.
Another fun event for the whole family will be the Washington State Fair! There will be concerts, games, rides and good food all weekend long. If you are wanting to go, go onto the Washington State Fair website for more information.
If you are not attending in the fair but live near the area, expect high traffic on SR-161, 162, 167, 410 and 512.
Up a little north, the Mt. Baker Hill Climb will be happening on Sept. 17. This sold out bike race will start at Snowater Road and end at Artist Point.
The race starts at 7:00 a.m., which means there will be road closures to make sure all the bikers are safe. SR-542 will be closed between Snowater Road and Artist Point from 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Near the area, the Steamboat Slough Bridge will be closed between Everett and Marysville from Sunday at 6:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
In eastern Washington, two big events are happening in the area.
The Spokane County Interstate Fair will be happening. This will be the final weekend for the fair, so make sure to stop by before it ends. For more information on tickets and events, go to the fair website.
Finally, the cougars are coming off a big win against Wisconsin. They will be back in Pullman again this weekend playing against Northern Colorado. The game will start at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
With this weekend jammed packed with events, make sure you check WSDOT travel alerts before you head out the door.