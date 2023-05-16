KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is looking to honor a candidate and a member organization with “Tri-Cities Champion of Diversity Awards.”
According to the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Tri-Cities Champion of Diversity Awards wishes to recognize and commend an individual and a member organization that has shown outstanding achievements and maintained commitment to the pursuit of diversity and involvement in the community and workplace.
The Tri-Cities Diversity Summit is an annual half-day event set on helping professionals create a more diverse and inclusive workplace. The event will take place on Thursday, July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
The nomination form and award criteria can be found at https://www.tricityregionalchamber.com/diversity-summit-awards.html.
The nomination deadline is Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m. For further details about the Regional Chamber, visit www.tricityregionalchamber.com or call 509.736.0510.