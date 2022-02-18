SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner experienced what must have been a shocking lesson Thursday when what appeared to a harmless malfunction of their furnace nearly turned into serious destruction in their home.
The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) was called to the 4500 block of N. Crestline where the home's furnace appeared to be generating smoke. Upon arriving, an officer noticed a much larger amount of smoke rising from the home.
The situation became more dire when firefighters located a quick-spreading fire in a hidden space created to house electrical wires.
Using thermal imaging, firefighters were able to access the space and stop the fire from spreading further. They did so within 10 minutes, according to SFD.
The home was saved but sustained moderate to heavy damage to its rear wall on the first and second floors. SFD said it was caused by overheated electric wring.
SFD shared this educational message to help homeowners protect their homes from a similar situation.
"A qualified professional should do electrical work only. Call a qualified professional if you are having recurring problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, experiencing a tingling feeling when you touch an electric appliance or have flickering lights. Major appliances (such as refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, dryers, window air conditioning units, etc.) should be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Extension cords should not be used for major appliances, as they can quickly overheat and start a fire. Small devices should be plugged directly into wall outlets and unplugged when not in use. Wall outlets and light switches should be covered with plates to prevent shocks. Replace wall outlets if plugs-ins do not fit snugly in the outlet. Only buy appliances and other electronics that a qualified testing laboratory lists. This is especially important to be mindful of when shopping online. Be sure to check electrical cords often. Cords that are cracked, damaged or loose should be replaced."