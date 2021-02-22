You've likely seen the viral Vermont home listed for sale that features an eerie abandoned jail in the basement, but what about setting the scene for prospective home buyers so they can really picture themselves living in the house?
That seems to be what one listing in California decided to do.
The 2,100 square-foot home listed for $650,000 in Lake Tahoe, California looks like any normal home on the outside. You scroll through the first ten photos of multiple cluttered rooms and then the normalcy changes.
About a dozen mannequins can be seen gathered in the living room and dining room. The mannequins sporting formal gowns looking as if they are gathered for a party.
The listing on Zillow reads in part, "Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Property to be sold as-is'."
It is not clear if the mannequins are included.
