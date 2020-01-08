SPOKANE, Wash. - Recent visitors to Manito Park may have noticed Mirror Pond looking a little rusty.
It is in fact rust, and Spokane Parks and Recreation said it's a normal part of the pond's restoration.
The iron oxide that's currently visible in the pond occurs when groundwater interacts with the natural iron in the rock around the pond, which rusts when it comes into contact with oxygen.
Parks and Recreation said the rust is non-toxic and will only happen during the early stages of refilling the pond and will eventually settle to the bottom of the pond.
