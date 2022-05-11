Blue skies, sunshine and daytime highs in the 60's today, get out and enjoy!
Our next round of active weather arrives Thursday, with a cold front making its way across the PNW by tomorrow evening. Showers will be spotty at first and then become more wide spread throughout the evening. Temperatures also head back into the mid to upper 50's through the first half of the weekend, with another round of rain expected Saturday.
Sunday and Monday look quiet, with seasonably mild daytime highs in the mid 60's and overnight lows in the 40's.
Leslie