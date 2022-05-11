Leslie Lowe
Blue skies, sunshine and daytime highs in the 60's today, get out and enjoy!  
 
Our next round of active weather arrives Thursday, with a cold front making its way across the PNW by tomorrow evening.  Showers will be spotty at first and then become more wide spread throughout the evening.  Temperatures also head back into the mid to upper 50's through the first half of the weekend,  with another round of rain expected Saturday. 
Sunday and Monday look quiet, with seasonably mild daytime highs in the mid 60's and overnight lows in the 40's.
 
Leslie

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!