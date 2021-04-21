Wednesday will be absolutely gorgeous! Sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs popping into the upper 60's and 70's.
A cold front will drop in Thursday, bringing widespread breezy conditions and a chance for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Brief high pressure will squeeze in quiet weather for Friday, before a bigger shift in our weather pattern arrives Saturday.
A weak atmospheric river will take aim at the PNW and usher in much needed widespread rain Saturday, and then scattered showers that will linger into Monday. Daytime highs will also take a dive back into the 50's through the start of next week.