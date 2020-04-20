A nice start to the work week, with today being the nicest day in the 7-day forecast. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected, with daytime highs heading into the upper 60's and 70's.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler Tuesday, with winds picking up ahead of our next system that moves in mid-week.
Wednesday, a very Spring like weather pattern returns with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms on Thursday.
Have a great day!
