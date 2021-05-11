SPOKANE, Wash. - A Selah man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.
Jason William Cathcart was caught partially nude with a minor by a witness in the case in March of 2016. He later turned himself in, admitting to engaging ion sexual acts with the minor. Cathcart was convicted of state charges for first degree child molestation and sentenced to life with minimum 10 year sentence.
The following federal investigation found that Cathcart had produced child pornography with the minor previously mentioned and another. Investigators found these photos after examining Cathcart's devices and found over 2,000 images of additional child pornography on his other devices.
Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Cathcart to 30 years, reduced by 5 years he already spent in state custody, for a final federal term of imprisonment of 25 years.
“The lengthy sentence imposed today demonstrates the severity of Cathcart’s criminal conduct. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is committed to protecting vulnerable victims and prosecuting individuals who engage in conduct in which they attempt to produce child pornography and sexually exploit children. I commend the outstanding work of our federal, state and local partners who worked collaboratively in the investigation of this case,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Harrington said.
This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.