A convicted felon is behind bars after Spokane Police found a gun in his possession while treating him for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to SPD, they found 48-year-old Nathan Brown on North Stone Street where he shot himself in the leg.
Officers provided first aid and found a gun in Brown's apartment. According to SPD, Brown cannot legally own a gun since he is a convicted felon.
After Brown was treated for the non-life threatening injured at a hospital he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm.
