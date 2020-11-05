Eighth graders at Selkirk Middle School in Liberty Lake were on cloud nine on Wednesday, when an astronaut joined the class for an online class discussion. The topic: Space Travel and the International Space Station.
“It’s not everyday that an astronaut jumps in your Zoom call,” said teacher Rachael Kettner, who came up with the idea to have an astronaut join her online class.
Kettner put a message out on Twitter asking if an astronaut would be willing to guest teach the class on space travel. In less than three hours, astronaut Anne McClain tweeted back, “Let’s do it. Shoot me a DM.”
McClain, who was born and raised in Spokane, flew to the I.S.S. in 2018 and performed several spacewalks there before coming back to earth seven months later. Needless to say, she crushed the lesson.
“That was crazy,” said Olivia, a Selkirk 8th grader, who was on the Zoom call. “I’ve been waiting forever for this. Ever since Mrs. Kettner said something out it, I got shaky. ‘We’re having an astronaut.’ This is crazy.”
McClain wowed the students with pictures and videos from her space mission, and urged students to keep chasing their dreams. As a little girl in Spokane, she even dreamed back then of being an astronaut.
“It so special connecting with kids in Spokane, and looking them right in the eye,” McClain said. “I can say with all honesty, I literally sat where you’re sitting. If you want to sit where I’m sitting, you can.”
Known by her call sign “Annimal,” McClain answered questions from students after her presentation. The first question? How astronauts deal with isolation in space. She also spoke about overcoming language barriers with astronauts from other countries on the I.S.S. and learning to communicate effectively.
As an astronaut, McClain can also relate to the experience of distance learning, since there’s such a reliance on technology to communicate between space and Earth.
“I’ve never been an eighth grader having to distance learn, so I really admire them,” McClain said. “I think that’s going to be a skillset that’s important since it’s a much more computer-based generation. I think the more important thing to remember is to remember there’s a human on the other side. If there’s a question or a doubt, pick up the phone and call that human and say, ‘What does his mean? Help me out.’”
Hours after the Zoom call, McClain tweeted the youth of Spokane, writing, “It’s great to share the message with Spokane youth that dreams can come true. Maybe one day some of them will join us at NASA.”
