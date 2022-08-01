A driver allegedly under the influence crashed into a semi-truck on I90 in the early hours of Monday.
First responders tell KHQ a driver crashed into the semi-truck holding seafood on I90 headed westbound around 2:30 this morning. The car pushed the truck onto Geiger Boulevard near Spotted Road.
The truck tipped, fully blocking the road. Officers are working to make a detour this morning. They anticipate the road to be closed for several hours this morning.
The driver that hit the truck is in custody, the truck driver has minor bumps and bruises but is expected to be okay.
Washington State Patrol is investigating.