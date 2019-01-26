Update:
Both westbound lanes of I-90 at Moses lake are open and one eastbound lane has reopened following a semi crash and fire.
Troopers are asking drivers to be patient in the backup.
Previous Coverage:
A semi crash and fire in Moses Lake blocked all eastbound I-90 lanes Saturday.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the fire has been contained but is still smoking. All occupants made it out of the vehicle.
The trailer of the semi had been filled with boxed produce, according to Trooper Bryant.
Cleanup will take a while due to fuel and oil on the roadway.
The eastbound lanes are estimated to reopen at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.