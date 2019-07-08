WAUKON, Wash. - A semi truck driver has been hospitalized but is expected to survive after a rollover crash in Lincoln County.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the driver from Walla Walla was trapped for a lengthy period and a building was also hit and destroyed in the crash.
The driver was safely evacuated from the truck and taken to the hospital.
Reardan-Edwall EMTs, Davenport ambulance personnel and Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash along with Lifeflight.