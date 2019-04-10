Update:
A semi-truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on 4th of July Pass Wednesday.
Feliks Giterman, 43, of Brooklyn, New York was traveling westbound on the west side of the pass at a high rate of speed, according to Idaho State Police. He lost control on a curve and the truck and trailer overturned on its right side.
The truck slid off the road onto the north shoulder, went through the raised concrete jersey barriers and came to rest on the embankment over the creek at the roadside.
Giterman was extricated and taken to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Idaho State Police say Giterman was cited for reckless driving. One westbound lane was blocked for about 3.5 hours. Both lanes were blocked for about 25 minutes during recovery of the truck and trailer.
Previous Coverage:
According to Idaho State Police, the right, westbound lane of I-90 on the pass will be closed for several hours while crews clean up the truck's cargo of beer.
