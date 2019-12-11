Update: Washington State Patrol says crews are working to clear the scene after a semi truck nearly plunged into Buck Canyon near Colfax on Highway 195.
Trooper Jeff Sevigney says there were no injuries and a tow truck is on scene.
Crews tell KHQ the scene should be cleared around 11 a.m. Wednesday. One lane is currently open.
A semi truck carrying 6 cars is hanging onto Hwy 195 by Colfax. The driver is okay. Should be cleared within the hour @KHQLocalNews one lane is open. pic.twitter.com/W2abtaLzTu— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) December 11, 2019
SR195 just north of Colfax— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) December 11, 2019
Troopers and @WSDOT_East crews are working to clear non-injury semi crash.
Roadway is clear. Tow truck is on scene. pic.twitter.com/wYtzRp0Y0I
Previous coverage: WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Snowy and slick conditions are leading to several crashes around the Inland Northwest Wednesday morning, including a scary incident where a semi slid off of US-195 and nearly plunged into a canyon.
Images from Pullman Radio show the semi carrying multiple trucks teetering over the edge of Buck Canyon north of Colfax.
There are currently no blockages or closures due to this incident.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office says Washington State Patrol is on scene handling the crash.
A viewer also sent KHQ a photo of the truck dangling from the cliff from below.
