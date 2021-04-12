April is Work Zone Safety Awareness Month and the Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding people to slow down in work zones after a worker's truck was hit by a semi on Saturday.
According to WSDOT, it happened on westbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass. WSDOT said a semi-truck did not chain up and was driving too fast for conditions.
WSDOT said the worker went to the hospital to be evaluated.
"A reminder that work zones are not just construction sites. Any time you see road workers with flashing lights, that is a work zone and you must slow down, move over if possible and give them as much room as you can," WSDOT wrote on Facebook.