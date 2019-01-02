As of January 1st, no one younger than 21 can buy a semi-automatic weapon. The rest of initiative 1639, which requires a background check for gun purchase, will take effect in July.
When the initiative first passed, Republic Police Chief Loren Culp said he didn't plan to enforce it because he felt that it was in conflict with the 2nd Amendment. Today, his feelings are the same.
"I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and the Constitution says it is the supreme law of the land. How does this initiative get around that? How do you tell a police officer that forget your oath, forget what the Constitution says and what you swore too, and go out and enforce the law because it's the law."
Some gun dealers also have questions. Jeremy Ball is the general manager of the Sharp Shooting Range and Gunshop in Spokane. He told KHQ his business won't sell to anyone under 21, however, he would like more clarification on what they can and can't sell when it comes to semi-automatic shotguns.
"One of the clarifications that was not made was the difference between a rifle and a shotgun. The federal government calls them long guns and Washington State abides by long guns."
According to the initiative, long guns that chamber a round using a pump are still legal to buy if you're 21.
