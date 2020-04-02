A seven-vehicle pileup snarled traffic and left one person with injuries on Lookout Pass on Thursday.
According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the pileup included passenger vehicles and long haul semi-trucks, one of which leaked an unknown amount of fuel.
Only one woman sustained injuries and she was taken to SMC for treatment.
The road conditions at the time of the crash at approximately 11:32 a.m. were slush-covered and icy with vehicles driving too fast for conditions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
