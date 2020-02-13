GRAND COULEE, Wash - The Grant County Sheriffs Office said a truck driver has been injured after crashing into Hometown Pizza in near SR 174 and SR 155 in the town of Grand Coulee. After crashing into the building, the semi truck then slammed a passenger car. The passenger car then caught on fire.
The condition of the driver and the people in the passenger car is currently unknown. Lifeflight was called out to the scene.
According, to the Washington State Patrol, the pizza restaurant was empty at the time of the crash.
Pictures from Grant County Sheriffs office showed a truck bed twisted up a distance away from the building with what appeared to be several boxes scattered nearby.
Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol tweeted that no roads were currently closed.
