ORONDO, Wash. — Orondo Fire responded to reports of an accident at 8:20 a.m. where they discovered a semi-truck flipped almost entirely upside down in the canyon.
According to Douglas County Fire District 4, the crashed semi was located two miles up McNeil Canyon Road and was severely damaged, so much so that the driver was entrapped within the wreckage.
Two extrication crews worked for 40 minutes to free the driver. The metal of the truck had to be cut and bent, and a guard rail piercing the cab had to be removed entirely.
Eventually, the driver was freed and carried up the hillside to a waiting ambulance. He was transported to Central Washington Hospital and was allegedly in critical condition.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.