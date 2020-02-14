LOOKOUT PASS, Mont. - One passing lane of eastbound Interstate 90 and all lanes of westbound I-90 are blocked east of Lookout Pass while crews work to clear a semi-truck crash.
Montana Highway Patrol is responding to a commercial vehicle crash eastbound I90 just inside Montana. All lanes are blocked. expect delays on Lookout pass along I90.— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) February 14, 2020
According to the Idaho State Police, the blockage began around 12:30 p.m. local time. The Montana State Patrol is responding to the crash on the Montana side.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening.
