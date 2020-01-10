KELLOGG, Idaho - A semi-truck crash has led to a westbound lane being closed on I-90 near Kellogg Friday morning.
The Idaho Transportation Department says the left lane is blocked between exit 54 and exit 51 east of Kellogg. They are asking drivers to proceed with extreme caution and watch for the crash.
Idaho State Police says delays are expected during the cleanup process.
🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 this crash on I-90 has the westbound lane blocked at milepost 52 near Kellogg. Expect delays during the clean up. pic.twitter.com/IXtJYFpUJM— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) January 10, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.