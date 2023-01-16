The road was blocked for several hours while a hazardous materials crews cleaned the scene, reopening around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. 

COLFAX, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck hauling fuel tipped over and crashed on Highway 195 south of Colfax. The trailer punctured, spilling around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across the roadway.

Accorind to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened when the driver swerved to avoid a cat in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. 

The road was blocked for several hours while a hazardous materials crews cleaned the scene, reopening around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. 

Luckily, the driver was wearing a seatbelt, and no one was injured in the accident. The driver was ticketed for a traffic infraction. 

Updated: Jan. 16 at 7:30 a.m.

COLFAX, Wash. - State Route 195 three miles south of Colfax is blocked due to crash involving a semi-truck that's spilling fuel onto the roadway. 

Highway 195 three miles south of Colfax is blocked due to crash involving a semi-truck that's spilling fuel onto the roadway. 

According to the Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO, this is a Haz-Mat incident, and a long closure is expected. You should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!