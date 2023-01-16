COLFAX, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck hauling fuel tipped over and crashed on Highway 195 south of Colfax. The trailer punctured, spilling around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across the roadway.
Accorind to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened when the driver swerved to avoid a cat in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.
The road was blocked for several hours while a hazardous materials crews cleaned the scene, reopening around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
Luckily, the driver was wearing a seatbelt, and no one was injured in the accident. The driver was ticketed for a traffic infraction.
Updated: Jan. 16 at 7:30 a.m.
