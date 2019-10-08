A truck carrying hundreds of cases of beer crashed on an Australia highway on Tuesday, causing the beer to spill over the road.
The cases of Victoria Bitter Beer were left strewn over the highway, closing one lane as crews worked to clean the mess.
Local media reports said the truck driver lost control and crashed into a bank.
Victoria Bitter Beer later shared a post on Facebook advising that the driver did not require medical assistance.
