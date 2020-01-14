KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A two semi-truck crash has led to lane closures on both eastbound & westbound I-90 near Coeur d'Alene Tuesday morning.
Officials tell KHQ a semi-truck driver lost control while traveling westbound, crashing into the barrier and pushing barricades into both eastbound lanes. One lane has since reopened.
The driver then slid off and crashed in the westbound lanes, while another semi-truck crashed behind them.
Police and two trucks are on the scene working to clear the crash.
One lane of westbound traffic is open.
Officials are reminding drivers to slow down.
The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting that I-90EB is blocked between Exit 15 Sherman Ave and Exit 17 Mullen Rd. They say there was an accident involving a semi trailer. pic.twitter.com/3BBYrIdarG— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) January 14, 2020
