Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES. * WHERE...DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&