POCATELLO, Idaho - Thirty-one cows being hauled on a cattle trailer died after the driver struck an elk that jumped into the roadway.
Idaho State Police said it happened Friday morning on U.S. 30 near Georgetown.
According to ISP, the driver lost control of the semi after hitting the elk. The semi rolled off the left shoulder.
The trailer was loaded with approximately 90 cows and 31 of them died at the scene.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash closed the roadway for six hours while the accident was cleared.
