SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews at a semi-truck fire on eastbound I-90 are clearing the scene, and traffic is beginning to flow again. There is still congestion, and drivers should be mindful of first responders still in the area.
Last updated on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
A semi-truck fire has caused significant backup for eastbound traffic on the I-90, just past the Finch Arboretum.
While the truck driver was exiting the cab, he was struck another vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m., and crews remain on scene at this time. Traffic is moving through the leftmost lane, but drivers should be prepared for delays and be cautious of emergency crews on scene.