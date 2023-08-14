SPOKANE, Wash. - A semi-truck hauling a trailer crashed over a guardrail on the 277B eastbound exit ramp turning onto US-2.
According to Washington State Patrol, the driver of the truck said he was attempting to avoid a car that merged suddenly in front of him and took the exit ramp unexpectedly to avoid a crash. Due to the sharp turn, he rolled over the guardrail.
WSP confirmed the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. He's been transported to hospital for treatment.
The trailer was hauling around 38,000 pounds of milk and was leaking at the scene.
WSP anticipates the eastbound exit ramp onto US-2 will be closed for a couple of hours while crews work to remove the truck and trailer from the ramp. Drivers headed that way should plan for a detour.
Updated: Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m.
The ramp has been closed while first responders work to recover the trailer and truck. There is no estimated time for reopening.
The cause of the crash and extent of injuries is not known at this time. Morning commuters should expect slight delays and plan for alternative routes as needed.