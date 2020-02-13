POST FALLS, Idaho - A pedestrian who was seen walking in the lanes Westbound lanes of I-90 near Post Falls and was struck by a semi-truck Thursday night is in critical condition.
According to the Idaho State Police, one lane was blocked off and several on and off ramps at Exit 2 were closed while troopers investigated. The roadway is back open now.
Detectives are now looking into why the pedestrian was on the interstate in the first place. No other injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.