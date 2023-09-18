TYLER, Wash. - A semi-truck rollover Monday morning closed eastbound lanes on I-90 near Tyler.
According to Washington State Patrol, no other vehicles were involved, and minor injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation, however driver impairment is not suspected in the crash.
A detour has been set up through Cheney on SR-904 for commuters until the roadway is cleared. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect long delays and an extended closure.
Heads up to travelers that EB I-90 is CLOSED at exit 257 - Tyler/SR 904 due to a rolled semi truck blocking the roadway.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 18, 2023
Detour is using exit 257 on SR 904 though Cheney. Expect long delays and an extended closure at this time.