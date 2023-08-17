WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - One lane of SR 26 is open both eastbound and westbound following a semi-rollover that caused a brush fire. WSDOT crews are on scene directing traffic. 

Last Updated: Aug. 17 at 6:50 p.m.

A semi-truck rollover on SR 26 sparked a brush fire near Dusty closing some of the highway. 

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that fire crews are battling a brush fire on State Route 26.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a semi-rollover caused the fire and both directions of SR 26 are blocked. The road is estimated to re-open around 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates. 

