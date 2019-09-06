A trailer of a semi-truck caught fire on eastbound I-90 Friday morning west of Moses Lake.
Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant says the trailer fire led to a lane being blocked on I-90 near milepost 159 in Grant County about 16 miles west of Moses Lake.
The trailer, loaded with berries, was eventually extinguished by fire crews. No injuries were reported.
The roadway has since fully reopened, but crews are still working to clean up the scene. WSP is asking drivers to proceed through the area with caution.
Roadway fully open. Cleanup still in progress. pic.twitter.com/KN1V68tZSa— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) September 6, 2019