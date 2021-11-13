ORONDO, Wash. - A semi accident was reported around 6 p.m. Friday night on US 97, one half-mile north of Orondo. Douglas County Fire District 4 reports a heavily damaged semi and trailer had gone over the guardrail and down an embankment in a wooden slew.
The damage was extensive, with the cab having been sheared off the frame and the trailer broken into small pieces. The cargo of apples was strewn across the scene.
Responders found the driver near the cab, buried beneath apples and boxes. He was critically injured and was given emergency medical care on scene before being transferred to Central Washington Hospital. From there, he was flown to Harborview Medical center in Seattle.
Investigations are on-going, and the cause of the accident is as yet unknown. There have been no updates on the status of the driver at this time.