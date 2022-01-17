CHELAN, Wash. - Republican Senator Brad Hawkins on Monday released a statement regarding the proposal for an expansion of the Mission Ridge ski resort.
Here's what he said:
"It’s never good when a Chelan County resort, especially one as cherished as Mission Ridge, has a strained relationship with the county government, but our land-use permitting processes often exist for good reason.
Everyone loves Mission Ridge and wants it to be successful. That’s not the issue. Whether it makes sense to have such an expansive development – restaurants, lodging, townhomes, duplexes and condominiums – all the way up the Squilchuck on a dead-end road surrounded by thick forest land is really the issue.
Such an expansive proposal should be carefully considered, especially with our growing risks of wildfires and their increasing costs to taxpayers. I would imagine there are plenty of long-term infrastructure questions as well as others.
Personally speaking, I have very fond memories during childhood of first learning to ski at Mission Ridge. I’d love to support improvements, chair-lift extensions, and other upgrades, but the expansiveness of the proposal should be thoroughly and carefully considered.