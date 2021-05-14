WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, the chair of the senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, released a statement on cruise traffic resuming between Washington and Alaska.
"This plan will allow cruise ship traffic to resume between the State of Washington and Alaska as long as those operations are approved by the CDC and follow all relevant health and safety guidelines," Cantwell said. "Creating an exemption for cruise ships to skip Canadian Ports for this season makes sense."
In Washington alone, the cruise industry accounts for $1 billion in direct purchases of goods and services and supports more than 22,000 jobs paying $1.3 billion in wages. Canceling the 2020 cruise season lost 5,500 Seattle jobs and $900 million in economic loss.
On Oct. 30, 2020 the CDC issued a phased guidance for a safe return to sailing with an update on April 2. But, the Canadian government issued a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
In order to allow cruise traffic to resume when CDC guidance allows, the plan that passed in the Senate Thursday waives the requirement on a temporary basis.