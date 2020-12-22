SPOKANE, Wash. - The $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill includes funding to extend health care insurance for thousands of former Boeing workers who were, or could be laid off.
If signed by the president, the bill would help extend the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), which provides eligible employees and their dependents the option of continued health insurance coverage when an employee loses their job or experiences a reduction of work hours.
COBRA is a federal law that allows people and their immediate family members to stay on their employer-sponsored health coverage for 18 months after the person leaves their job or is laid off.
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell helped secure a provision in the COVID-19 relief bill that would provide a one-year extension of the Health Coverage Tax Credit (HCTC), which helps people eligible for the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) reduce their health care costs.
TAA is provided to workers who are displaced to outsourcing overseas and international trade pressures, and who have had a TAA petition approved by the Department of Labor.
Individuals enrolled in the TAA, including former Boeing and Intalco workers, are eligible for HCTC, which covers 72.5% of their COBRA health care premiums.
In March, Cantwell introduced a bill that would expand the HCTC to all aerospace manufacturing workers, regardless of TAA status, and extend credit for two years.
According to Cantwell's office, she led delegation letters supporting TAA petitions for Boeing workers and Intalco plant workers in Ferndale, which have both been granted.
