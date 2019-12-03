Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has dropped out of the race for president following a 12-month campaign.
An aid reportedly notified NBC News on Tuesday, December 3, that the senator had notified her staff that she was dropping out of the race. The campaign emailed supporters with the news shortly after.
"I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign," Harris reportedly said in the email. "And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can't tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don't believe I do."
The move comes just weeks before the deadline to get off the ballot in her home state of California.
