WASHINGTON - As the conversation about COVID-19 vaccines becomes a daily conversation, we're tracking it head on.
With democrats getting ready to take control of the Senate, Patty Murray (D-WA) is poised to take over the committee rolling out the vaccines.
Murray said the top issues are getting vaccines distributed and improving communication across the board. In December, Murray said the FDA's emergency authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine was "good news" but "far from mission accomplished."
"To be the chairman of that committee and to help decide which issues were going to take up and how to write the policy is especially important we’re in a 50-50 senate which means we have to work with republicans were equally divided which I welcome," Murray said.
Murray said it's all about coming up with a plan to get vaccinated. The committee she'll be in charge of is prioritizing the distribution process for the country.
"The very first priority we have is getting this pandemic under control, the only way to stop the spread of this as we know is through a vaccine, and that means it needs to be distributed equitably," Murray said.
The senator said transparency for people at home about how to get vaccines is a priority. She said the hope is that nobody at home has questions.
"So the people have access to it and so that we now if you call up when are you going to get it, where are you going to get it that’s communication and making sure that we have the supply chain reel and the distribution reel that is absolutely essential right now and will be our number one priority," Murray said.
Murray said people should follow the CDC guidelines and vaccinate people in a top priority group. She said her goal is to reach across the aisle to help you return to normal life.
