WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked immediately to "prevent President Trump from inciting further harm in the days ahead."
“The most immediate way to ensure the President is prevented from causing further harm in coming days is to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office," Murray's statement said. "As history watches, I urge Vice President Pence and the President’s cabinet to put country before party and act.”
Murray spoke to Washington state and the nation, saying: “To families in Washington state and nationwide, please know that as frightening as this has been, there is reason for hope because of your participation in the very same processes the President is seeking to undermine. Because of you, we will soon have a President and Senate determined to protect and strengthen rather than jeopardize our democratic institutions. Continue to have faith in yourselves, each other, and our democracy, and we will get through this together.”
In her statement, Murray said there needs to be answers given about the "profound breakdown in security in security and the stark difference in the treatment of this violent mob compared to legions of women, people with disabilities, members of the clergy, and activists of color who have peacefully protested in and around the Capitol complex."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.