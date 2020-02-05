WASHINGTON DC - Senator Patty Murray has issued a statement after voting guilty on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Her full statement reads as follows:
“I’ve said many times throughout this trial that each senator’s decision to choose fairness or a cover-up, and country or party, is theirs alone to make and live with—and that this isn’t just about this president, it’s about every future president. I am now on the record, representing millions of people in my home state of Washington, in saying it is unacceptable for a president, now or ever, to ask a foreign country to interfere in our election for their own benefit. I want every American to know my strong feeling is that we, the people, elect our presidents, they owe their office to the American people, and Americans must be their priority. I am grateful to every senator who stood up for this fundamental American principle today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.