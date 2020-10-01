OLYMPIA, Wash. - A brand new senate bill passed in the Washington State legislature and it's changing the way bicyclists use the road, specifically stop signs.
Before Oct. 1, bicyclists had to observe the same motor vehicle laws that cars follow, but they now can treat a stop sign as a yield sign.
This bill was co-sponsored by State Senator Andy Billing of Spokane. Four other states have adopted similar laws allowing bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs.
In 2018, WSDOT reported that 15 cyclists were killed across the state.
Testimony in the bill says that a rolling stop is safer and that stopping and starting makes a bicyclist more vulnerable.
Senate Bill 6208 goes into effect Oct. 1, it’s important to note this is only for a stop sign and not an intersection at a traffic light.
You can read the full bill here.
