Thousands of young US children get no vaccines, survey finds

Lawmakers are discussing a new bill, which would eliminate a legal exemption from vaccinations for "philosophical or personal" reasons.

Senate Bill 5841 would eliminate the following exemption from immunizations: "A written certification signed by any parent or legal guardian of the child... has either a philosophical or personal objection to the immunization of the child."

The proposed bill would allow exemptions based on medical or religious reasons.

The bill will be discussed in a public hearing held by the Senate Health & Long Term Care Committee.

A study released last October shows Russian bots tried to divide American Twitter users through the vaccination debate.

Using the hashtag #VaccinateUS , troll accounts (linked to Internet Research Agency, a company that specializes in influence opinions online and is supported by the Russian government) tweeted extreme opinions from both sides of the debate.

"Health communications became 'weaponized': public health issues, such as vaccinations, are included in attempts to spread misinformation and disinformation by foreign powers," the study states.

