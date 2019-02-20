Lawmakers are discussing a new bill, which would eliminate a legal exemption from vaccinations for "philosophical or personal" reasons.
Senate Bill 5841 would eliminate the following exemption from immunizations: "A written certification signed by any parent or legal guardian of the child... has either a philosophical or personal objection to the immunization of the child."
The proposed bill would allow exemptions based on medical or religious reasons.
WA is one of 17 states allowing 'personal belief exemptions' for vaccines (c/o @NCSLorg), meaning a student doesn't need a required vaccine IF a parent has a personal/philosophical objection to it.— Kevin Kim (@KHQkev) February 20, 2019
As the measles outbreak continues, legislators may get rid of that law.
THREAD: pic.twitter.com/FIE57gzc3v
The bill will be discussed in a public hearing held by the Senate Health & Long Term Care Committee.
A study released last October shows Russian bots tried to divide American Twitter users through the vaccination debate.
Using the hashtag #VaccinateUS , troll accounts (linked to Internet Research Agency, a company that specializes in influence opinions online and is supported by the Russian government) tweeted extreme opinions from both sides of the debate.
"Health communications became 'weaponized': public health issues, such as vaccinations, are included in attempts to spread misinformation and disinformation by foreign powers," the study states.