OLYMPIA, Wash. - A committee meeting was held Monday for the Washington State senate to hear testimony and statements regarding SB 5226, a bill seeking to encourage Department of Corrections to pursue those who violate parole. Among those speaking at the committee were Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) John Nowells, and Spokane Police Department Chief Craig Meidl.
According to the lawmakers proposing the bill, the current system considers tracking down offenders who violate parole to be a low priority. Haskell says this means they are found by accident while officers are investigating different crimes. Haskell alleges those who have active DOC warrants after violating the conditions of their release are more likely to commit additional crimes.
All three men stated they believe SB 5226 would positively impact crime rates in both Spokane County as well as statewide.
Meidl said sometimes the crimes committed by parole violators are not always low stakes.
"Last June, Officer Honaker was stalked by two men. One was on DOC supervision and had violated and was out running around and was filming himself as he was trying to attack officers, and the first officer that crossed his path was Officer Honaker," he shared, describing an incident leading up to an officer involved shooting, injuring Honaker after he was fired on by the men.
"I am supportive of the philosophy of swift and certain. And again, because of the staffing situation and philosophical differences, there's not a focus of going after of those who violate who have a contract with the state," Meidl said. "I'd just like to see us be more proactive."