Biden's plans to allow a $15 minimum wage hike as a part of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill fell apart on Thursday, after a Senate official ruled against it.
Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough determined that lawmakers could not include the minimum wage policy under budget reconciliation, reported CNBC.
House Democrats had added the $15 per hour minimum wage hike into the COVID-19 relief bill, which they plan to vote on this week. The current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, set in 2009, has been a topic of focus for Democrats for some time.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would lift 900,000 people out of poverty but cost 1.4 million jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.