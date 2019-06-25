UPDATE:
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Senate President says there aren't enough votes within his own majority Democratic caucus to approve a landmark climate bill that sparked a walkout by Republicans, who fled to other states to thwart the measure.
Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney said Tuesday there isn't enough support within his party to pass what would be the second statewide cap and trade plan in the nation.
All eleven Republican senators didn't appear for a sixth day to protest the proposed cap on carbon emissions. Courtney pleaded with them to return, saying the Senate still needs to approve budget bills and policies addressing foster care and mental health.
Courtney says he has "done as much as I can" to negotiate with Republicans and he will continue to push for the cap and trade policy.
Previous Coverage:
For the sixth day, Oregon state senators have not showed up for work.
Since last week they've been a no-show to avoid a vote on a controversial climate change bill.
On Monday, protesters lined up in front of the capitol building in Salem, holding signs supporting the senate Republicans who have decided not to show up.
It's their strategy to avoid a vote on a controversial climate change bill, also known as "cap and trade" that's meant to cut Oregon's greenhouse gas emissions.
But those against it say it'll drive businesses out of Oregon and leave people without jobs.
Tuesday, PCUN, Oregon's farm worker union, will hold another protest urging Republican senators to get back to work.
"We want them to come back and we're going to do our best to try and make sure that is loud and clear on Tuesday when we have our rally," Reyna Lopez from the PCUN said.
Meanwhile, house Republicans have released a new statement saying their congressional counterparts in the senate have walked out for many reasons, and that the "Cap and Trade" bill was the last straw.
They say they've felt "strong-armed by the Democratic super-majority."